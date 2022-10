The health department said the raccoon was near Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A rabid raccoon was found near a high school in Newport News, according to the Peninsula Health District.

The health department said the raccoon was near Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.

The health department is asking anyone with information regarding exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to call the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340.