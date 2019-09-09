NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District is warning residents in Newport News of a raccoon that tested positive for the rabies virus.

A dog encountered the raccoon in the woods behind the baseball field near Tyler and Morrison Avenues.

RELATED: Woman bit by possibly rabid fox while jogging near Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

Anyone who may have been exposed to this animal (bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose, or mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

After hours, please contact local Animal Control, Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control: 595-7387.

The Health District wants to remind people to vaccinate their pets, report any potential rabies exposure to their doctor and local health department, and to keep a safe distance from wild animals.

RELATED: Rabid raccoon found in Poquoson