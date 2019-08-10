NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — What started as a power outage, turned into one close call for a Newport News family.

A power line came down on a fence and flames quickly erupted.

Nathaniel Calvin said he heard a loud boom, and that's when he noticed the smoke and flames.

“As I looked out the window all I could see was fire,” Calvin said.

The power loss was the least of Calvin's concerns.

“My initial reaction was to get my family out of there it was traumatic,” Calvin said.

Calvin said his only concern was to get his wife, children and dogs out of the home safely.

“I thank God for my neighbors and keeping us safe and covering us,” Calvin said.

Dominion Energy crews had their work cut out for them Tuesday morning. A transformer caught on fire in Norfolk. More than 32,000 customers experienced outages at some point Tuesday.

By noon, nearly 12,000 were still in the dark. The biggest trouble spots were Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News.

“We were frightened but we buckled down and got everyone out,” Calvin said.

Dominion Energy officials said after a series of dry days, the light rain mixing with the buildup of salt and dirt on equipment causes contamination, sparking, blown fuses among other damaged equipment.