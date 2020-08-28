Rally against racism and injustice at Newport News City Hall

The call for change comes on the same day that thousands of people marched on Washington.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a call for action in Newport News.

On the 57th anniversary of the "March on Washington," people in the city marched against racism, injustice, and inequality.

Led by Andrew Shannon and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, those who rallied said the issues and concerns back in the 1960s are still around today.

"Today in Newport News, we still have concerns of injustice and inequality," Shannon said. "Either you're for freedom, justice, and equality, or you're against it."

Demonstrators want council members to rename Wickham Avenue. Shannon said Williams Carter Wickham was a Confederate general and slave owner. Wickham Avenue is in the southeast community, which is predominantly African-American.

"We believe it's important that we raise the consciousness of the community," Shannon said.

Those who marched are also calling for the removal of several photos from the council chambers. Shannon said many past mayors represented segregation, oppression, and oppression of Black people.

Councilman Marcellus L. Harris III said when it comes to both issues community members have, it's a discussion council needs to have and a conversation he looks forward to having.

Other issues included the removal of the Confederate monument in the city.

Newport News' City Council voted to remove the city's Confederate monument earlier this month. The vote, which passed 6-1, came following public comments at Newport News' City Council meeting.

The ordinance would remove the monument, which currently stands off Old Courthouse Way. The statue has been covered by a tarp since June, preventing anyone from seeing it or defacing it.

‘Either you’re for freedom, justice and equality or you’re against it.’



In about 10 minutes people in Newport News will take a stand against racism and injustice. There’s a march/rally planned at city hall. At 6 I’ll explain the changes community members want to see. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HxdXs0tSWf — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) August 28, 2020

The mayor, police chief, and city manager made the decision after recent demonstrations that resulted in injuries and to protect the safety of the public. The city manager recommended moving forward with the monument's removal, but city leaders were first required to listen to public input.

Following an hour of comments from citizens -- the majority who were in favor of the monument's removal -- the city council adopted the ordinance, with Councilwoman Patricia Woodbury the lone vote to keep the monument at its current location.

So what's next? With council voting to remove or relocate, the city now must, for a period of 30 days, "offer the monument for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield."

Shannon said they won't stop until their voices are heard.