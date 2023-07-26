Council member wonders if race was a factor in Newport News city manager vote

Council member Patricia Woodbury is questioning if Cindy Rohlf is out as city manager so city leaders can hire a minority replacement.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A day after Newport News city council members announced a shakeup in leadership, council member Dr. Patricia Woodbury is questioning if Cindy Rohlf is out as city manager so city leaders can hire a minority city manager.

“I’m the only white person there on the city council representing this city that is 60% white,” Woodbury said. “I don’t know that that’s the reason, I would hate to make that statement but you do have to look at it.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the racial demographic of Newport News is actually 45.5% white, 41% Black, 3.4% Asian, and 9.6% Hispanic or Latino.

Asked for more details on that statement and whether she believes her colleagues on the city council want a minority city manager to replace Rohlf, Woodbury said: “Yes, indeed I do. But they haven’t said it. I think that will be what will happen. As I’ve said, it stuns me and it saddens me that I’m saying that.”

City leaders approved a severance agreement that includes a year's pay and voluntary resignation from Rolf effective August 1.

Woodbury also questioned whether the separation is truly mutual. She said the city council discussed the matter in a closed session.

“One of the people on the council says, ‘I’m going to make a motion to fire the city manager.’ I almost fell out of my chair,” Woodbury said. “She’s the best city manager I’ve ever worked with and I’ve worked with five of them.”

Pointing to the work Rohlf has done as city manager, Woodbury praised the legacy she leaves behind and added: “It frightens me about the course our city is taking. Are we introducing something that doesn’t need to be introduced?”

Reached for comment, Mayor Phillip Jones said race has nothing to do with the decision.

“What she [Woodbury] is saying has nothing to do with the issue. We are trying to make the best decision for the city and move the city forward. A city of all people,” Jones said.

In a previously released statement, Jones said: "Cindy's vision and leadership have been instrumental in transformative projects that have taken place in the city..."

Jones reaffirmed the separation is mutual and he also praised the work Rohlf has done.

“Cindy has done a great job and laid a really strong foundation for us and I appreciate her, I really do,” Jones said.