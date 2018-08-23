NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A Newport News man, with a significant history of sexual offenses involving minors, was sentenced to over 19 years in prison on Thursday.

Elmer E. Eychaner, III, was sentenced for attempted receipt of obscene images depicting the sexual abuse of children, obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence, and penalties for a registered sex offender. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, the 46-year-old previously was convicted in federal court of child pornography crimes in 2008.

Eychaner was also previously convicted of promoting obscenity to minors in North Dakota in August 1992, and gross sexual imposition in North Dakota in May 1994.

On June 13, 2016, Eychaner began a period of federal supervision, and he was prohibited from having a computer. However, he requested a computer so he could look for a better job. He was given a computer, but it was monitored through a third-party company, RemoteCOM.

On November 17, 2016, Eychaner went the computer to look up obscene cartoon images of sexual abuse of minors, using a voice recognition software to evade the computer-monitoring software. Once he was finished searching for the images, he deleted his search history.

The next day he called his federal probation officer and confessed. When she told him she was coming to collect his computer, he admitted that he removed the hard drive and threw it down a storm drain.

Eychaner's full sentence is 235 months in prison.

© 2018 WVEC