Residents evacuated safely in Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Wednesday morning, the Newport News Fire Department put out a house fire in the Palmer area.

Officials did not say what time the residents first called for help, but at 9:11 a.m., said the flames in the Bunker Hill Circle home had been put out.

In a tweet, the fire department said everyone who was in the house got out safely. There were no reports of any injuries among fire and rescue teams.

The fire department had not determined a cause for the fire by 9:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for the department tweeted they would be investigating possible explanations.