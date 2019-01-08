NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A firefighter from Newport News has been missing for several days, officials say.

30-year-old Daniel Lewis works for the Richmond Fire Department but lives in Newport News. On July 29, Richmond's Battalion Chief reached out to Newport News police, asking that they do a welfare check on Lewis.

Officers went to Lewis' home in the 400 block of Nelson Drive, but he was nowhere to be found.

A missing person report was then filed.

If you have seen Daniel Lewis or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.