Richneck principal reassigned, attorney to make public statement

Attorney Pamela Branch will hold a press conference in Richmond Thursday afternoon to issue Briana Foster Newton's first statement since the school shooting.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The principal at Richneck Elementary School has been reassigned, weeks after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) confirmed Wednesday.

Michelle Price with NNPS said Briana Foster Newton is still employed with the school division, but she didn't specify in what capacity.

On the same day, employment attorney Pamela Branch announced she will hold a press conference in Richmond Thursday afternoon to issue Newton's first statement since the Jan. 6 shooting.

The confirmation came a week after Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker resigned from her position, which was followed by the Newport News School Board's ousting of Superintendent Dr. George Parker.