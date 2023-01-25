Richneck families return to school for the first time for 'Family Day'

This is first time students and families are back on campus in almost 3 weeks following the shooting.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In an emotional return, Richneck Elementary School families told 13News Now that there are a lot of mixed emotions as they set foot on campus for the first time since a student shot and injured a teacher.

"Family Day" came nearly two weeks after the Jan. 6 shooting, which left first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner seriously hurt. City officials said the shooting was not accidental and that it happened in a classroom while Zwerner was teaching.

Richneck families said the event was completely optional to attend but was also emotional for returning families.

"There is just a lot of anxiety, so much confusion, we are taking it one day at a time," said one Richneck Elementary school mom.

"We are excited to be back, my son especially... but the worry is always there now," said another Richneck Elementary school parent.

Inside the school, students and their loved ones met up with Richneck Elementary school staff and fellow students. They played games, received gifts, and spoke about the recent tragedy.

Family Day was meant to reacclimate families before school starts back up on January 30.

A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools said some services will be available for students and families: emotional support, grab-and-go meals, and educational packets for students.