Richneck Elementary School to reopen for class on January 30

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than two weeks after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher, school officials confirmed a reopening date at Richneck Elementary in Newport News.

A text message sent by the school division to Richneck families states the school will "reopen for all students on Monday, Jan. 30."

Ahead of the school reopening, a "Family Day" is being held Wednesday, Jan. 25 for Richneck students and their families to visit staff and participate in activities at the school. It will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Karen Lynch, an administrator on special assignment for Richneck, previously announced some services that will be available for students and families: emotional support, grab-and-go meals, and educational packets for students.

As of last Thursday, families can pick up grab-and-go meals at Richneck consisting of breakfast, lunch, and a snack from 12 to 12:30 p.m. The school system is also providing individualized work packets for students to work on until the school reopens, which are available in tubs outside on the school's breezeway.

Richneck Elementary has been closed since Friday, January 6, after first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot and seriously hurt by one of her students. City officials said the shooting was not accidental and that it happened in a classroom while Zwerner was teaching.

A spokesperson for Riverside Health System told 13News Now that Zwerner was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center last week and is continuing her recovery as an outpatient.