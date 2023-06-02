'Reckless conduct' | Documents shed new light on Richneck Elementary shooter

Abby Zwerner's attorney said at least three staff members directly notified former Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker the student likely had a gun.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner and her attorney Diane Toscano notified the Newport News School Division of their intent to sue.

Zwerner was shot by one of her students on January 6.

Two other Richneck parents intend to sue the division as well, based on documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request.

Now, we’re learning at least three different staff members directly notified former Richneck Elementary School Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker the student likely had a gun, according to the letter sent to the division.

Toscano alleges Parker took no action.

Parker has since resigned from her position and Toscano calls her lack of action “gross negligence.” Toscano also said it’s a “miracle more people were not harmed.”

Toscano claims that around 11:30 the day of the shooting, Zwerner warned Parker the student seemed “off” and was in a “violent mood.” She said he threatened to beat up a kindergartener and angrily stared down a security officer in the lunchroom.

About 15 minutes later, Toscano said a different teacher was told the boy had been telling classmates he had a gun. When the teacher took it upon themselves to search the boy’s backpack around 12:30, they didn’t find a gun and was told it was likely in his pocket.

Toscano said that teacher notified Parker and she responded the shooter has "small pockets."

Then, around 1 p.m., one of Zwerner’s students told a different teacher the shooter showed him the gun at recess and threatened to shoot him if he told anyone.

Two teachers and a guidance counselor informed Parker and, according to Toscano, were told they couldn’t search the student’s person because his mom would be coming to pick him up soon.

Forty-five minutes later, the boy shot Zwerner in her left hand and upper chest while she was sitting at her reading table.

This was, according to Toscano, not the first time Parker had witnessed or heard about his behavior problems.

Toscano claims the boy had previously choked a teacher until she couldn't breathe and was removed from school.

She said he also had a habit of cursing at staff and tried to whip classmates with his belt at recess.

Just one day before the shooting, the boy was suspended for slamming and breaking Zwerner’s phone.

According to Toscano, the events leading up to the shooting are “evidence of bad faith and reckless conduct” by administrators.

Toscano said Parker should have called police, placed the school on lockdown or evacuated the school, but did none of those things.

Through her attorney, former Richneck Principal Briana Foster-Newton maintains she was never notified about reports of a gun that day.

Toscano makes no mention of Foster-Newton in these documents. Foster-Newton has since been reassigned within the school division.

Two other parents have also notified the division they intend to sue.

A mother and father claim their daughter was bullied, harassed and assaulted, but the division did not take action. She was in the same class as the shooter.

Mark Garcia Senior, the father of a Richneck second grader, cites injuries sustained during the school shooting.

Toscano said she hopes the division will not want to drag Zwerner through litigation.

While Zwerner’s physical condition improves, Toscano wrote the psychological scars cut deep and will be long-lasting.