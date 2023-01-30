Richneck students return to classrooms for first time since student shot teacher

New safety precautions, such as a metal detector at the entrance, will be in place. Support staff will also be available for students in need throughout the day.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Signs that say "We are praying for you" and "You are loved" were posted near the entrance of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Monday morning.

It's the first day back for students since a 6-year-old student shot 1st grade Teacher Abby Zwerner over three weeks ago on January 6.

Zwerner was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Now, she's been released and is on the long road to recovery.

The student was taken into custody and to a hospital to be evaluated and cared for, according to Newport News police. Because he's a minor, his identity is unknown.

On January 25, the attorney representing Zwerner announced her intent to file a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools.

Attorney Diane Toscano claimed that teachers and employees warned administrators three different times that the student had a gun and was threatening people the day of the shooting.

Students will be greeted by community members, as well as officers from the Newport News Police Department and Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

New safety precautions, such as a metal detector at the entrance, will be in place.

Support staff will also be available for students in need throughout the day.

