SeaView Lofts condemnation lifted after several months of being closed due to code violations

The lifting comes nearly eight months after people were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex due to code violations.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of the SeaView Lofts apartment complex in Newport News can go back home after a judge lifted the building's condemnation on Tuesday morning.

The lifting comes nearly eight months after people were forced out of their homes due to code violations, requiring them to find a new place to live.

The violations were focused on issues of emergency lighting, the boiler system, and the functionality of the two elevators inside the building.

Attorneys representing SeaView Lofts and the City of Newport News met in court Tuesday morning to discuss the building's status following several previous hearings on that matter.

A city official told 13News Now there are still two outstanding code issues related to the boiler and HVAC systems that the building owner is working to resolve.

An attorney for SeaView Lofts said the issues aren't preventing the building from being livable.