Second suspect in Newport News murder captured in New York

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say the second of three suspects believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year has been arrested in New York.

According to police, 19-year-old Alton Kasine Powers was apprehended by US Marshals in upstate New York. He is currently awaiting extradition to Newport News.

Powers is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and damage to property.

These charges stem from a deadly shooting that took place on April 17 in the 600 block of 25th Street.

That's where officers found 23-year-old Stephen D. White dead from at least one gunshot wound. Shortly after they found White, police were sent to the 2000 block of Oak Avenue where they found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Last month, 21-year-old Shkize Fazion Cappe was arrested on numerous charges connected with the shooting.

Police had no information available on the third suspect, but the investigation remains ongoing.