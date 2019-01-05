Fort Eustis, Va. -- A "security issue" was resolved at Fort Eustis Wednesday afternoon, and all gates are expected to reopen shortly.

The gates were closed around 2:30 due to an undisclosed incident. Newport News Police were called to assist with traffic control outside the base's gates.

In a Facebook post, the military base said they "anticipate the gates to reopen shortly."

No other information was immediately available.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.