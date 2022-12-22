Sentara invests $11M into Newport News neighborhood revitalization project

Sentara announced they are investing in Phase Two of the Marshall-Ridley revitalization project in the southeast community of Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Over the last few years, the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood sat through various stages.

What used to be a thriving neighborhood years ago now sits quietly and slightly rundown.

"It has had its problems," said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price who grew up in that neighborhood area. "It's a very old, dilapidated area."

In 2019, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary awarded Newport News and Norfolk $30 million each to redevelop severely distressed public or assisted housing and revitalize surrounding neighborhoods.

In 2021, a grant from former Gov. Ralph Northam's office added to the money the city received to move ahead with its plan for the southeast community.

Now, on Wednesday, Sentara Healthcare announced an $11 million investment into Phase Two of the revitalization project.

“Sentara’s support of the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood Initiative is another step in our ongoing journey to improve community health and wellness, create economic opportunity, and address social determinants of health,” said Aubrey Layne, Executive Vice President of Governance and External Affairs for Sentara Healthcare. “We are pleased to serve as a trusted community partner in this exciting initiative as we collaborate to bring hope, health, opportunity, and critical services to the residents of Newport News and the surrounding communities.”

The money will help with the plans to install modern townhomes and apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, as well as a fitness room. The housing development will also feature an open-air community terrace and lounge, and outdoor space.

There will also be a walking trail and an early childhood development center. The ground floors of the apartment buildings will be open for retail space.

While the neighborhood still sits quietly with construction fences, Mayor Price said he still sees the value in saving the area.

"I was born on 26th street, 700 block. 'Two-Five and J' or '25 and J', as we call it, was thriving with businesses," said Price. "To have lived long enough to see this reoccurring and come back to life is just really heartfelt for me."

Newport News city leaders invested $30 million into transforming the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood into a place where people can thrive.

Neighbors tell 13News Now it gives them a sign of hope their tucked-away, Ridley Circle neighborhood won't be forgotten.

For Mayor Price, it's a hope he leaves behind for the city's new mayor -- to help the smaller corners of the city.

"This is one neighborhood and we need to transform others. My hope is that he will see this as an example of what can be done and just go forward with it," said Price. "Almost 2,500 initial requests...showed interest in coming back and that just shows that this part of the neighborhood now is on its way up and people want to be a part of it."

Construction is scheduled to finish by the end of 2024.