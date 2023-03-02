3 hurt in crash involving Newport News police vehicle

Three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a Newport News Police Department vehicle on Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the NNPD, the crash happened at 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Pilot House Drive.

An initial investigation showed that the police car and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The specific cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

The Newport News Police Department said that all of those hurt were civilians.