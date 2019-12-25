NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Several people are displaced due to an apartment fire in Newport News on Christmas morning.

Newport News Fire said the no one was injured in the fire on Misty Point Lane.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is one of several fires on Christmas Day that have displaced families.

An apartment fire in Norfolk this morning displaced 6 people. One woman was sent to the hospital with minor burns.

Newport News Fire / Twitter

RELATED: One person dead in fire in Accomack County

RELATED: One person sent to the hospital, 6 displaced in apartment building fire in Norfolk

RELATED: Three people displaced by house fire overnight in Portsmouth

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.