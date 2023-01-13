Shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary following shooting

Karen Lynch, who currently serves as extended learning supervisor, is now leading the Richneck Elementary team, a school spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary School after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher last Friday.

The spokesperson said Lynch will now take on some of the responsibilities of the principal.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, School Board Chairwoman Lisa Surles-Law said administrative changes have been proposed at Richneck after reviewing the preliminary results of the internal investigation.

It's unclear if Lynch's new responsibilities are the changes she was referring to.