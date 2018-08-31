NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The U.S. Navy's next nuclear-powered aircraft carrier reached a major milestone in its construction, its shipbuilder said Friday.

The future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is currently being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries. The shipbuilder said it has reached the midpoint in the construction following the installation of one of the largest units on the ship.

Huntington Ingalls said that like its predecessor, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Kennedy is being built with modular construction, where smaller sections of the ship are welded together, to form larger structures called superlifts.

The superlifts are then hoisted into Dry Dock 12, where the ship is being constructed, by a 1,050 metric-ton gantry crane.

The ship is scheduled to move from the dry dock to an outfitting berth in the fourth quarter of 2019, three months ahead of schedule.

