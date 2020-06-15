Some Newport News city facilities to reopen to public

On Tuesday, June 16, most city buildings in Newport News will reopen to the public with restrictions.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some city buildings and facilities in Newport News will reopen to the public, but certain rules will be implemented in order to keep people safe.

City Hall, Newport News Police Headquarters and precincts, Department of Human Services, the Voter Registrar's Office and offices at City Center at Oyster Point will reopen on Tuesday, June 16.

If you plan on visiting any of these places, you must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing measures. Elevator use will be limited to two people.

City Council in-person meetings will start back up on June 23.

The Treasurer and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office at City Hall will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a limit of 20 people in the lobby at a time.

DMV Select services will not be available.

In addition to these reopenings, city officials want to remind the public that parks, trails, beaches, golf courses, tennis courts, dog parks, skate parks, campgrounds and fishing piers are open.

Museums will reopen with a new schedule -- Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special events, playgrounds, basketball courts, picnic shelter rentals, athletic programs, recreation centers, and senior centers are closed or canceled.