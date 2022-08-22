'Significant progress' | Problems persist for still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartments

It's almost two months since safety violations forced people out of the Newport News apartment building.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday, a Newport News Circuit Court judge acknowledged that "significant progress" had been made in repairs to the still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartment building, but not enough progress for him to lift its condemnation.

Almost two months have passed since failed safety inspections at the complex forced residents out, who were initially given a two-day window to find new living arrangements.

According to new code compliance documents, there are still outstanding issues with the building's elevators, boiler, chiller and "egress" lighting system.

The boiler and chiller are awaiting a new inspection, while the lighting system failed an inspection on August 17.

As for the elevators, the center of focus in getting the building back up to code and safe for all residents, attorney Joshua David representing SeaView Lotfs owner Ben Weinstein said the parts are en route after being ordered.

"We understand that they have been received, and we’re waiting for them to be installed. That’ll allow for the testing to proceed. If it all goes in a straight line, the elevators will be cleared and that’s the most significant issue," he said.

City officials inside at Monday's status hearing revealed the city had received reports of people possibly living inside the building.

A city spokesperson provided the following information to 13News Now:

"The city received complaints that people were living in the building. Staff went to the property on Thursday and were able to easily gain access to the property and use the elevators. Building maintenance was advised, and the building was secured and the elevators were locked out. In court today, the judge restated to the property owner and their counsel that no one is to be occupying the property while the condemnation is in place unless retrieving personal items or moving out of the building."

David publicly addressed the federal lawsuits filed by residents against Weinstein, calling the lawsuit and its allegations "adversarial."

"I think facts will show that’s not the full picture," David said.