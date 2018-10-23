NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police responded to Denbigh High School Monday morning after a knife was found in a student's backpack.

The knife was found during a random security check. Police arrived around 8:54 a.m. on Monday, October 22 to detain the student.

When the 16-year-old was detained, police found a baggie containing suspect marijuana on him.

The student's parents were called and he was charged as a juvenile with Drugs: Possession of Marijuana first offense and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He was released to his parents' custody.

© 2018 WVEC