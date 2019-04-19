NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News middle school student brought a knife to school on Wednesday.

Police said the 13-year-old student had brought a pocket knife to Mary Passage Middle School. The student never threatened anyone with the knife. The knife was seized by school staff.

Newport News Public Schools released the following statement about the incident:

"The middle school student showed the pocket knife to some other students by removing the lid of the box it was in. The pocket knife was never removed from the box. The student has been sanctioned in accordance to the Rights and Responsibilities Handbook, which states that possession of any size or shape of knife (blade 3 inches or longer) or other sharp devices results in a long-term suspension."

No further information has been released at this time.