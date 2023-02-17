Students passed around bullet on Newport News middle school grounds, school officials say

A spokesperson with the school division said a student found a bullet on school grounds, which was passed around to several other students.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Students passed around a bullet at Passage Middle School's campus in Newport News Thursday, according to a school official.

A spokesperson with the school division, Michelle Price, said a student found a bullet on school grounds and that the bullet was passed around to several other students. It's unclear where exactly the student found the bullet.

Price said the administrators took "swift action" and increased metal detection scans and searches "out of an abundance of caution." No weapons were found at the school.