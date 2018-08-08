NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police say a man who robbed a credit union in Newport News is now in custody.

Shortly before noon, police say a man entered the Virginia Educators Credit Union in the 800 block of Main Street, armed with a gun. The suspect jumped the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.

No employees were hurt, and five Newport News school students who were in a separate room taking a financial class were also unharmed.

Police caught up with the suspect with a traffic stop in the area of 74th Street and Chestnut Avenue. Investigators have not released his name at this time.

