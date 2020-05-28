Suspect on the loose following chase, multiple crashes in Newport News

Police say the suspect, Javon King, is still at large. No one was injured in any of the crashes.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are looking for a wanted fugitive who led officers on a chase Thursday afternoon that resulted in several crashes.

According to Newport News Police, at about 2:42 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a dark blue Dodge Charger reportedly in the area of 28th and Washington Avenue.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled south on Washington Avenue. After a short pursuit, officers pulled off due to heavy traffic. However, the Charger was found at a dead-end street near 34th Street. That's where the driver allegedly tried to ram a police car to get away, resulting in officers again picking up their pursuit.

The Charger hit an HRT bus at 35th Street and Washington Avenue and continued, and then struck two more vehicles at 34th and Washington before a final crash at 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The driver and a passenger fled on foot. No one was hurt during the pursuits.

Police said they were not able to apprehend the suspect, who has been identified as Javon King. Investigators have not said what King was wanted for, but additional charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.