NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Fire Department was investigating a hazmat situation where a suspicious white powder was brought to the Central Police Precinct.

The Battalion 1 units and Hazardous Materials team were sent to the precinct when the material was found in the parking lot.

A man picked up a letter from a post office in Smithfield in the 200 block of Main Street. The letter contained an unknown powdered substance.

He did not report the substance until he arrived at the Central Police Precinct.

Around 6 p.m. officials determined the substance wasn't hazardous, and the Central Precinct parking low was reopened.

There is no further information available at this time.

