Swim advisory issued for Hilton Park Beach in Newport News

Test results show bacteria levels in the water are higher than the state standard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health Districts have issued a swim advisory for Hilton Park Beach in Newport News after test results showed high bacteria levels in the water.

The health district said they collected water samples on July 5 and those results showed bacteria levels that are above the state standard.

Because of the results, the public is being asked to stay out of the water until the levels normalize. Signs have been posted at the beach warning swimmers to stay away.

Health officials said the water at beaches is monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, which can be used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

The health district said swimming in waters with high bacteria levels can increase your chance of getting sick.