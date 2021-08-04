Swim advisory issued for King-Lincoln Park Beach

Test results show bacteria levels in the water that are higher than the state standard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Department of Public Health has issued a swim advisory for King-Lincoln Park Beach after test results showed high bacteria levels.

The department said they collected water samples on Tuesday and those results showed bacteria levels that are above the state standard.

Because of the results, the public is being asked to stay out of the water until the levels normalize. Signs have been posted at the beach warning swimmers to stay away.

Officials collected more water samples Wednesday, and those results should be available Thursday. If those numbers are normal, the department of public health will drop the swim advisory.

According to the department, swimming in waters with high bacteria levels can increase your chance of getting sick.