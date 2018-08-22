NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Swimming advisories have been lifted for two Newport News beaches Thursday.

The Peninsula Health Department issued swimming advisories on Wednesday for Hilton and King Lincoln Park beaches. Samples collected on Tuesday showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded state water quality standard.

The results from re-sampling indicated that bacteria levels in the water now meet state water quality.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season. Officials use indicator organisms such as enterococci to measure the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Dr. Elizabeth Webster, deputy director of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

Signs alerting the public of the advisory at the beaches have been removed.

