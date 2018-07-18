NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A swimming advisory has been issued for Hilton Beach in Newport News.

According to the Peninsula Health District, the advisory was issued due to bacteria levels in the water exceeding the state water quality standards. Signs are posted at the beach alerting the public of the advisory.

Once the advisory is lifted, the signs will be removed.

During the summer months, recreational waters are routinely monitored for bacteria. Crews use indicator organisms, such as enterococci, to measure the safety of the water quality. Enterococci are a group of organisms that are used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of public waterways.

The organisms do not cause illnesses, however, they do indicate the presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Dr. S. William Berg, director of the Peninsula Health District in a press release. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

