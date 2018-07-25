NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Swimming advisories have been issued for four Newport News beaches on Wednesday.

The Peninsula Health District found high levels of bacteria in the water at Hilton, Huntington, King Lincoln, and Anderson Park beaches. The bacteria levels exceeded the state water quality standard.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming months. Officials the use indicator organisms enterococci. The organisms determine the extent of fecal contamination in waterways. Enterococci do not cause illness, but studies show that their presence is closely related to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

Crews posted signs altering the public for the advisory. The signs read: "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."

The water was tested on Wednesday, and the results should be available on Thursday.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Dr. Elizabeth Webster, deputy director of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC