NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Swimming advisories have been issued for three Newport News beaches on Thursday.

The Peninsula Health District found high levels of bacteria in the water at Huntington, King Lincoln, and Anderson Park beaches. The bacteria levels exceeded the state water quality standard.

The samples were collected on Tuesday.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming months. Officials the use indicator organisms enterococci. Enterococci do not cause illness, but studies show that their presence is closely related to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

Crews posted signs altering the public for the advisory. The signs read: "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."

The water was tested again on Wednesday, and the results should be available Thursday.

