Week-long swimming advisory lifted at Hilton Beach

The advisory was put in place on June 23. Health officials finally lifted it on July 2.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A swimming advisory has been lifted at Hilton Beach in Newport News after being in place for more than a week.

Samples of the water at Hilton Beach and neighboring Huntington Beach were taken on Tuesday, June 23. The Peninsula Health Department found that bacteria levels were higher than normal.

Advisories were issued for both beaches. Health officials retested the waters at both beaches and found that the bacteria levels went back to normal at Huntington Beach, but the waters at Hilton Beach were still outpacing state quality standards.

Officials continued to take samples of the water every day. They say tests came back normal on Thursday, July 2. They lifted the advisory at Hilton Beach and declared that the water is safe for recreational use.