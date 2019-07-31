NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District lifted a swimming advisory for Huntington Beach in Newport News on Thursday.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday.

Samples collected on July 30, 2019, by the Peninsula Health District showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria during the summer months. Officials use indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

Signs were posted at the beach alerting the public to the advisory. Since the advisory is lifted, the signs were removed from the beach.

"We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Gary Hagy, Environmental Health Manager of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”