Taking the polar plunge to the swimming pool!

Normally, the polar plunge is a huge event in Virginia Beach. But with the coronavirus pandemic, it just wasn't going to be possible.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Taking the polar plunge into the pool!

The group Team Arctic AdVenturers had to switch things up because of the pandemic. Normally, the polar plunge is a huge event in Virginia Beach. But with the coronavirus pandemic, it just wasn't going to be possible.

This group though didn't let that stop them. They jumped in together at Venture Apartments in Newport News!

"We've had many of sister communities already take the plunge," said property manager Erica Townsend. "Some of them are here with us supporting us today. But, we really like to do our part giving back to the community however we can."