Teachers sue Newport News Public Schools over 2021 Heritage High shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two Newport News Public Schools teachers are suing the school division for a combination of more than $4 million.

The teachers say that school division leaders failed to ensure their safety on the day of the Heritage High School shooting.

Attorneys represent Michelle Webb, a 12th-grade government teacher, and Leslie Turner, a student-teacher from Old Dominion University assigned to Heritage High School in 2021.

In the lawsuits, attorneys say both Webb and Turner experienced emotional and physical distress after then-15-year-old Jacari Taylor brought a handgun to school and shot two students in a busy hallway.

The attorneys say the teachers were in a "vulnerable situation" that day, describing how they had to duck to the floor in their classroom when multiple gunshots rang out with no safe way to leave.

Because Taylor had a prior malicious wounding conviction and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, the lawsuits state administrators should have put him in an alternative program.

The attorneys added the school division leaders did not utilize the metal detectors at the school's front entrance to prevent the student from entering with a gun.

These lawsuits also state the physical and mental anguish these teachers still face to this day are not a result of their jobs and this scenario is not an expectation of working in the school division.