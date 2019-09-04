NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Tuesday night, Newport News city council layed out next year’s budget for the public.

Parents, teachers, and school leaders planned to attend in order to demand more funding for the upcoming school year’s budget.

One of them was Rhonda Wagner. She’s an art teacher at Denbigh High School and President of the Newport News Education Association.

Wagner said right now, the Newport News Public Schools has a long list of needs.

“For the past few years, we’ve been looking at declining funding from the city so we’re really trying to play catch up at this point,” said Wagner.

The district planned to address several needs through increasing its overall budget for the FY 2019-2020.

Dr. George Parker, the district’s superintendent proposed a budget of $315.6 million for next year. It’s a 3.5 percent increase from the district’s current budget.



Dr. Parker’s proposed budget for 2019-20 proposed increased funds to go toward technology, more security, addressing student mental health, repairing buildings, and increasing pay for bus drivers.



Cindy Rohlf, the City Manager of Newport News proposed no increase for the following school year.

Wagner said it’s disappointing.

“I feel that Dr. Parker had proposed a very fair budget and I really thought it was gonna be put through this year,” said Wagner. “I was extremely surprised that, here again, we’re going to be in front of city council trying to encourage them to fund the schools.”

13News Now reached out to council member Rohlf for an interview on Tuesday, but we did not hear back from her.

Wagner said she planned on attending Tuesday night’s public hearing in order to push council members to consider increasing the district’s proposed budget.

“This is a movement going on across the country. We really need to start funding education. For the past 10 years, it has been on the back burner and we really need to change that especially for our kids,” said Wagner.

“I’m a parent also, my children go to this school district," explained Wagner "These children are going to be in the community. We want to keep them out of trouble, and one of the best ways we can do that is to fund their needs.”

Tuesday night’s public hearing was at 7 p.m. in the Newport News City Hall.

There will be another meeting Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center.