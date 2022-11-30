Teen believed to be endangered missing from Newport News

According to the department, Lillie Trotter was last seen at around 4 p.m. near Ashton Green Apartments.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police need help to find a missing, endangered 16-year-old who ran away from home late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the department, Lillie Trotter was last seen at around 4 p.m. near Ashton Green Apartments.

"She is considered endangered because of circumstances surrounding her leaving that pose concerns for her safety," NNPD said in a press release.

Lillie is 5'6" and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, red and black pants and black combat boots. She was also carrying a backpack, according to NNPD.