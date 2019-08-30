NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager on Friday.
Around 5 p.m., the Newport News Communications received a 911 call about a shooting victim in the area of Briarfield Road and Jefferson Avenue.
The victim, a teenager, said he was riding his bicycle when he was shot. After the shooting, a family member drove him to Briarfield Road and Jefferson Avenue where medics were called.
Officers said the shooting was reported to have happened at 32nd Street and Wickham Avenue.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is stable.
There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
