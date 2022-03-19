Three people injured after shooting in Newport News, police seek suspect information

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three men were left with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening after a shooting in Newport News on Friday.
A release from the Newport News Police Department said that they got the call at 10:03 p.m. to respond to the 600 block of Ivy Avenue.
When they arrived, they found the three men, who were taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Their names have not been released, and there is not yet any suspect information.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.