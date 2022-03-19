Three people injured after shooting in Newport News, police seek suspect information

The victims were taken to a hospital, and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three men were left with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening after a shooting in Newport News on Friday.

A release from the Newport News Police Department said that they got the call at 10:03 p.m. to respond to the 600 block of Ivy Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the three men, who were taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Their names have not been released, and there is not yet any suspect information.