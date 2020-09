The tractor trailer lost control and jackknifed across the lanes. No injuries were reported.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that shut down several lanes on Interstate 64 in Newport News on Wednesday.

The accident happened after 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64, east of Fort Eustis Boulevard, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

A tractor trailer with an empty flatbed lost control and jackknifed across traffic lanes.

Troopers are still on the scene investigating.