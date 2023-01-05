Newport News police investigate intersection where bus ran off road, tractor-trailer overturned

The commotion happened at the intersection of 39th Street and Roanoke Avenue, which is right off I-664.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating what happened in the Washington area of the city Thursday morning, where a Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus reportedly ran off the road, and a tractor-trailer overturned.

It's not clear what caused the problems on the road.

911 dispatchers said the commotion happened at the intersection of 39th Street and Roanoke Avenue, which is right off I-664, a few minutes before noon.

A spokesperson for Hampton Roads Transit said that the driver of the bus and a passenger were hurt.

The extent of their injuries isn't known at this time.