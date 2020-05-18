TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Jefferson Avenue shut down after deadly pedestrian accident

The driver stayed at the scene. The southbound lanes of Jefferson Ave. between Thimble Shoals and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard are expected to be closed for some time.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Investigators are working to learn what led up to a deadly accident where a pedestrian was hit and killed on Jefferson Avenue.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find someone who had been hit by a car. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene after the crash.

The southbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue between Thimble Shoals and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard are expected to be shut down for an extended period of time as the investigation continues. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.