Murder trial begins for Newport News man accused of killing his wife

Monday evening, a jury of 12 people was selected to hear the case.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than a year after Shanita Eure Lewis disappeared in Newport News, her husband Adrian Lewis is standing trial for her murder.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew has said: while Adrian Lewis hasn't admitted to killing his wife, and her body is still missing, there's a lot of evidence against him.

A jury of 12 will decide whether Lewis is guilty or innocent.

Friends and family of Eure Lewis, last saw her on July 17, 2022.

The next day, police said Adrian Lewis booked a flight to Jamaica.

Officers found him at Dulles International Airport with his wife's passport and credit cards in his luggage.

Court documents said the day Eure Lewis went missing, Lewis allegedly asked a car detailer to clean his truck and the person who cleaned it told police it looked like there was blood in the front seat.

Officers also found a dirty shovel and Eure Lewis’ purse and sandals in a garbage dumpster