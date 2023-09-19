‘We don’t know the real him.’ | Trial of man accused of killing missing Newport News woman continues

Adrian Lewis is facing a murder charge in connection with his wife, Shanita Eure-Lewis,’ disappearance.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The trial for the man accused of murdering his missing wife continued Tuesday in Newport News circuit court.

Shanita Eure-Lewis disappeared last summer. Police still haven’t found her body but they believe her husband, Adrian Lewis killed her. Lewis is denying the allegations.

Newport News Circuit Court Judge Bryant Sugg is hearing the case.

A longtime friend of Adrian Lewis and Shanita Eure-Lewis took the stand today to testify about marital problems between the couple and what the friend called concerning statements Lewis made before his wife disappeared.

Lewis reportedly told his friends: They don’t know the real him and if they did, they wouldn’t accept him.

That’s the testimony from Mitchell Foreman, a friend of the couple.

Foreman said Eure-Lewis wanted to divorce Lewis and Lewis told him: “He can’t just let her walk away.”

Foreman testified Lewis once told him: “If he ever caught Shanita cheating, he would kill her.”

He said Lewis also told him: “He’s from the streets and he handles things the street way.”

Foreman testified, Lewis put an AirTag tracker in his wife’s car and wanted to clone her phone so he could see her text messages and phone calls.

Foreman said Lewis also told him, he cheated on Eure-Lewis with other women at an apartment he rented in Portsmouth.

The defense is arguing that Lewis is innocent and did not kill Eure-Lewis.

The defense questioned whether the statements from witnesses could be “hear-say” but the judge allowed the testimony to stand.

The pastor of Eure-Lewis’ church, Dwight Riddick also testified in court Tuesday and said after Eure-Lewis went missing, Adrian Lewis told him: “I just hope she rots in hell.”

Adrian Lewis is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Another friend, Foreman’s wife Tiffany Foreman also testified. Tiffany Foreman said she’s known Eure-Lewis for decades and they spoke every day.