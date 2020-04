Newport News Fire crews have the fire under control. The fire is under investigation.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at Camping World early Friday morning.

Crews were called around 1:39 a.m. to the building at 11936 Jefferson Avenue, according to a tweet.

Recreational vehicles were on fire at the business.

The fire was under control by 3:20 a.m. No one was injured.