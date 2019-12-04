NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened less than two hours apart Thursday night in Newport News.

Around 10:08 p.m. troopers were called to a car accident on Interstate 64 westbound at the Jefferson Avenue exit.

Troopers found a 2018 Dodge Charger on fire. Investigators said the driver lost control and hit a rock wall and the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, 28-year-old Taje Jarodd Revelle, died at the scene and was taken to the medical examiner's office, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release. Revelle was from Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Later around 11:51 p.m., another crash occurred. A 2017 Dodge Charger traveling on I-64 westbound took the 255B exit ramp and lost control of the car and drove into a man-made lake.

The driver Steven Alonso Roberts, 39, of Newport News, died at the scene.

Roberts and Revelle were part of the muscle car community in Hampton Roads.

They were a part of the car group, "Street Predatorz." Raphael Gibbons is the founder of the club. He said Roberts was like a brother to him. He described him as positive, caring and got along with just about anyone.

“He always looked at the positive,” Gibbons said. “He was my brother, he helped me through a lot.”

"Street Predatorz" isn't just a car club. The group does work in the community, helping with toy drives and feeding the homeless.

“It's not just about riding around looking good, we give back,” Gibbons said. “He was the type to put those things and events together.”

Damarris Yuille went to CNU with Roberts. He said Roberts put others before himself.

“Whatever room he walked into he could get along with anyone in the room,” Yuille said.

Gibbons said they're holding a candlelight Friday night for Roberts and Revelle.

Both fatal crashes are still being investigated, Anaya said.

